An Augusta bail bondsman has brought back a man wanted here who has been on the lam for most of the last 18 months.
Levi T. Doman, 29, is in Martinsburg’s Eastern Panhandle Regional Jail, taken there within 24 hours of bail bondsman Andy Hose bringing him back to the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta.
“The federal government wanted him,” Hose said.
Hose was on the case since March, when Doman disappeared less than 2 weeks after Hose bailed him out on a Hampshire County conspiracy charge involving drugs in the Potomac Highlands Jail.
That indictment was handed up in May 2018, but Doman never appeared for arraignment and a capias warrant was issued for his arrest.
Then, in October 2018, Doman was 1 of 14 people indicted by a federal grand jury as part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamines across the Potomac Highlands.
Hampshire County sheriff’s deputies caught Doman on Jan. 9, and at a Jan. 30 hearing, his bail was set at $20,000. Hose paid the 10-percent fee and Doman was freed.
Court records show he reported to his probation officer on Jan. 31 and Feb. 5 as required.
But on Feb. 12, he didn’t show up. In a phone call he said he had no transportation, so he was allowed to report to a probation officer in Mineral County, but he never showed there either.
When officers went to the address he had listed on Virginia Avenue in Keyser, the landlord said Doman hadn’t been there since September.
His bond was revoked again and Hose was looking for Doman to recover his money.
“That was the bail that I posted,” Hose explained.
The break may have come from social media. A picture of Doman in a South Carolina parking lot surfaced on Facebook a weekend ago.
Shortly after, Hose got a phone call, tipping him to Doman’s whereabouts.
“A very concerned local citizen called in with a tip and didn’t want the reward,” Hose said. “They gave us the info; I found it credible and we headed on down to South Carolina the same day.”
He and Mark Tranum, a licensed bail enforcement officer, found Doman near the Georgia line. The nab didn’t start easily.
“He did try to jump out the bathroom window,” Hose said. “Upon offering him the nice way or the not-so-nice way, he did become very complaint at that time.”
The Hampshire County conspiracy charge pertains to a case involving 5 people, including Doman. Police say that Doman conspired with a former jail guard, Gage Canan, and inmates Travis Disney and Tyler King and a woman on the outside, Kristina McKone, to sneak drugs into the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.
Law enforcement listened to phone conversations of those involved after being tipped off to the scheme. That plan was to bring tobacco, a lighter and suboxone into the jail in a package.
McKone admitted she placed the package in the trash bin of the women’s restroom and Canan retrieved it to take to Disney and King’s cell. Doman was implicated by his apparent phone calls relating to the scheme.
Guards searched the cell and found suboxone strips.
Disney and King each pled guilty to a single charge of possession of a controlled substance while in jail. Charges of conspiracy against them were dropped, and both were sentenced to 1-5 years in a penitentiary.
McKone pled guilty to a conspiracy charge, and a charge of possession of a controlled substance in a jail was dropped. She was also handed a 1-5-year sentence. Canan, the guard, also received a 1-5-year sentence for his role.
The federal charge, issued Oct. 3, 2018, in Wheeling, snared 11 West Virginians, 2 from Virginia and 1 from Maryland on 28 different counts involving drugs and firearms.
The indictment alleged a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Hampshire, Hardy and Mineral counties from August 2017 to June 2018.
