MOOREFIELD — A summit linking libraries and entrepreneurship will be held at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Register online to attend at www.tinyurl.com/wvlibrarysummit.
The college is working in partnership with EveryLibrary to host “The People’s Accelerator: Libraries and the Entrepreneurship Pipeline” at its Moorefield campus.
“Advancing communities through education and business development are at the very core of our mission,” said Eastern President Chuck Terrell. “We are honored to partner with EveryLibrary, Ed2Go and the West Virginia Library Commission to bring the 2019 summit to our college, and spark interest in entrepreneurial endeavors for our students and the communities we serve.”
“From highspeed computer access that allows people to create their own online stores to the business reference services that give entrepreneurs actionable insights into their marketplace, librarians in West Virginia help power the local entrepreneurship economy,” said John Chrastka, executive director of EveryLibrary. “Libraries are at the forefront helping people shape good ideas for new businesses, products, and opportunities into thriving enterprises. This summit will connect you with best-practices and free resources to help you build a more thriving and prosperous local community.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to discover how West Virginia’s libraries can serve as a resource for small business and entrepreneurship development and move West Virginia’s economy forward. The summit will include a presentation on available resources and programming from the West Virginia Library Commission, as well as discussions regarding funding, training for library staff, and resources and challenges.
The event also features Ed2Go online training and resources, and the opportunity to meet a local author and a local entrepreneur.
The featured local author for the summit will be Eastern faculty member and assessment facilitator Joe McGee. McGee penned children’s picture books “Peanut Butter and Brains,” “Peanut Butter and Aliens” and “Peanut Butter and Santa Claus,” as well as books 1-4 of the chapter-book series, “Junior Monster Scouts.”
All participating libraries will receive an HP printer to use in their library.
For more information, emailTina Metzer at tina.metzer@easternwv.edu.
