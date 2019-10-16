This statement is something I feel is necessary to provide the public with some truth on my opinion of the Field Project and other issues involving Hampshire High School.
First, let me say that I would never be against a project or initiative that improves Hampshire High School. As the principal, it is my job to continually work to improve the school. It is also my job to manage school finances and make sure the resources are present to keep the school functioning correctly, both academically and athletically.
The community support is one of the best things about Hampshire County and Hampshire High School. When there is a need, the community is willing to support that need and see it through to success, which is reflected by the improvements that have been made to the school and campus over the past several years.
The field project is a wonderful idea. However, I fear it will drain the resources of this wonderful community. Beyond the astronomical initial cost, the 10-year maintenance cost is approximately $500,000 to $600,000. This data was taken from Handley High School who recently performed maintenance on a similar field at a cost of $600,000.
This would be a continuous cost that would require no less than $60,000 be set aside each year to just meet the maintenance cost. It should be a consideration by the community to keep the current field and work toward some much needed improvements.
We have many things around the athletic complex that need to be fixed in addition to the football field, as well as some things we may just want fixed. Most of these changes will make the job of maintenance less demanding on those involved.
For example, the track needs to be 8 lanes in order to hold a regional or state track meet, which would be tremendous for the Hampshire High Track Team. We need a soccer field that is designated just for the soccer team.
We also need lights on the girls’ softball field, this is a definite need in order to comply with Title IX law which requires equality for all students, both male and female.
The tennis courts are in need of repair and upgrades to allow our tennis team to compete at Hampshire High School. The young men and women athletes desire to have their own beautiful area that is for them to showcase their talent
Finally, I am not against the Hampshire High School Field Project. I am excited to see the number of units the community has signed up to donate for the project, but I would not be doing my job for this community or the students if I did not analyze the entire cost of the project and the future of how it will impact Hampshire High School and the community of Hampshire County.
I have to take into consideration the entirety of the campus and the cost burden associated with every aspect of every project. I would love to see things like a turf field come to fruition for Hampshire High School, but I also have to shed light and energy on other areas that need attention.
All in all, we should focus on the areas that need corrected and updated that can be maintained with the existing athletic budget. All facilities, sports and academic, can be addressed one step at a time.
We can make financially sound changes that benefit the entire community without causing a financial hardship for not just Hampshire High, but Hampshire County Schools as a whole.
DiAnna Liller is principal of Hampshire High School.
