GREEN SPRING — A Green Spring man has been charged with malicious wounding in the stabbing of his wife Monday night.
David Dubs, 49, was arrested by Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputies and taken to Potomac Highlands Regional Jail. He was being held Tuesday afternoon on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
His wife, April Dawn Dubs, 44, flown to Western Maryland Regional Health Center in Cumberland by Trooper 5 for treatment of “4 or 5” cuts on her leg, the sheriff’s office said. Trooper 5 picked her up at a landing zone in Springfield, where she was transported by the Springfield Rescue Squad.
Deputies responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. at the address about 6 miles north on Green Spring Valley Road.
Sheriff John Alkire said the stabbing is under investigation.
