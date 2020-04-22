A good share of Hampshire County businesses have applied for federal help meeting their payrolls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have dozens and dozens of businesses who have applied for it,” Bank of Romney President Dean Young said last week. “We’re fielding those as fast as we can.”
Down the street, FNB Bank President Travis Delaplain was singing much the same tune.
“We were pretty aggressive,” Delaplain said, “understanding we needed to get money into the hands of our businesses.”
Congress approved $349 billion for the business stimulus, called the Payroll Protection Program, on March 27. Applications opened April 3 and 11 days later the pot was tapped out. Now legislators are hammering out a 2nd round of perhaps $250 billion more in aid.
Technically, the program is a 2-year loan at 1-percent interest to pay a company’s workers for 8 weeks. If a business keeps all its employees on payroll for the entire time, the federal government will pay the loan off.
Businesses can actually apply for 2.5 times their average monthly payroll to help with other expenses, like utilities or rent.
Most businesses and organizations of up to 500 employees are eligible for the PPP.
“We’re doing from several thousands of dollars up to hundreds of thousands,” Young said, noting that his bank kept its focus local. “Applications and requests literally came from coast to coast and were turned down.”
Bank of Romney has approved more than 75 loans, at an average of $41,000 each.
All the loans were funded by last weekend and the closings occurred by Tuesday, Young said.
Delaplain said FNB had 105 loans in the pipeline with about 3/4 already closed and funded. The total value tops $8.7 million.
The challenge for banks is that they have to front the money and wait for payback.
“The government did not send FNB $7 million to loan out,” he pointed out. “We had to loan out our own money.”
While he’s “not excited” about lending at 1-percent rates, “This is a save-the-economy-tool.”
The program was rolled out so quickly, that the feds, the banks and businesses alike experienced a few bumps at the beginning.
“There was an application the day before it started and the next day it changed,” Young noted.
Still, he said, applicants have been cooperative and the process has been moving smoothly.
Delaplain said he thought FNB was prepared because the work his bank already does with Small Business Administration loans.
“That really allowed us to jump on this PPP,” he said.
Young said 12 borrowers are still hoping for loans through The Bank of Romney; they all applied just as or just after the funding was cut off.
Delaplain said FNB has at least 10 applicants lined up for when the next round of funding becomes available.
“If all works out as outlined by the SBA and Treasury, we hope to get most of the money reimbursed and loans paid off by the end of the year,” Young said.
