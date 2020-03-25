West Virginia gas prices fell 8.5 cents a gallon last week, averaging $2.06 on Sunday GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations.
Gas prices in West Virginia are 33.4 cents lower than a month ago and 52.2 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average fell 12.8 cents last week, averaging $2.08 Sunday. The national average is down 38.5 cents from a month ago and 54.7 cents lower than a year ago.
* * *
Highland Arts Unlimited has cancelled its final concert of the 2019-20 season since the campus of Potomac State College is closed indefinitely.
Seldom Scene has been booked to play in next year’s series instead.
* * *
Next Wednesday is April Fool’s Day. Beware.
