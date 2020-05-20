Back in 2008, I wrote a column of advice for our graduating seniors at HHS and liked it so much that I have run it every year at this time since then.
Until this COVID-induced shambles of an end to the 2019-20 school year, that is.
Sure, the old graduation column had some timeless advice about launching lives into something that should only grow better with each passing year. But from the wreckage of this spring, better times ahead should be obvious.
Instead, a couple of our responses in this time of pandemic merit consideration.
The first is the often-expressed sentiment that this spring isn’t fair to graduating seniors and we need to do special things to make it up to them. Sadly, we’re told, our traditions have all been thrown out the window.
To which I say to the newly minted graduates and those parents who have been living in a bubble: welcome to adulthood. Welcome to life.
If you’re 18 today, statistics tell us you probably have another 70 years ahead of you. They will be filled with heartaches and headaches and circumstances beyond your control that you don’t like.
Get used to it.
This pandemic didn’t happen just to make your life miserable; it’s just the fallout of life.
As a society — as a community —we would love to have given you a better sendoff, just like we did the Class of 2019 and those that came before, but sometimes that’s not possible.
It doesn’t mean we love you less; it doesn’t mean you’re not special. It just means that sometimes things don’t work out how you’d like them. Life’s like that.
I imagine if you asked my brother he would say that growing up he would rather have had a birthday on any other day of the year than Christmas Day, but he didn’t get that choice. So he dealt with not having his birthday be as much about him as the rest of us little Kings had our birthdays being about us.
You can’t change what happened. You can only change your response to it.
So pick yourself up, take your diploma on the 29th, and plow into the rest of your life. Make next year better than this one and the year after that better than both.
One day you’ll have turned this spring into a story for your kids and grandkids about how your graduation was like no other before or since.
… which brings me to Point 2.
I heard a young friend tell her mom a week ago that the work sent home from school didn’t have to be done because it wasn’t required for her final grade. Completing it could help pull her grade up if she needed it, but at age 12 she figured she knew what she would be satisfied with as a grade and what she wouldn’t.
And I’m about to launch into this, not just to pick on her, but to tell so many who think like her this:
Classes and work assignments aren’t about grades. They’re about learning.
And, girls and boys, moms and dads, grandparents, skilled and unskilled workers, here’s a news flash: learning is something you’ll do all your life.
That’s not something you should do all your life. It’s something you will do, so embrace it.
Think about it. You should be a better mom now than you were 5 years ago. The same goes for your job, whether that’s as a carpenter or a teacher, a journalist or a clerk at Sheetz.
You get faster, more adept, wiser, stronger and generally immersed in what you do.
So embrace that and pound that lesson into your kids’ heads. A class is an organized way to learn a particular subject or skill. Lessons are to help you conquer parts of it.
Five extra-credit assignments aren’t about raising your score (though that’s a nice side effect). They’re about 5 more chances to learn things — and you can never learn too much.
Full disclosure: I’m a freak about learning. Just ask the cousin who last year reminded me that I read the encyclopedia for fun when I was 10.
But my eccentricities aside, our students can march out of this shattered spring with their heads — and hearts — open to learning at every opportunity and with the understanding that, ceremonies aside, the Class of 2020 is commencing.
After all, “commencement” is Latin for “beginning.” The ceremony that has just been uprooted isn’t just the end of this class’s school years; it’s the beginning of adult life.
Now let’s all go commence.
