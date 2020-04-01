Churches will be empty for
Palm Sunday, although worship goes on
The faith of our fathers is getting a 21st-Century test and overhaul amid the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.
For the 1st time in maybe ever, church doors will be shuttered across Hampshire County on Palm Sunday. The prospects for Easter celebrations next week look just as glum.
No Maundy Thursday, no Good Friday, no Easter vigil, no sunrise service.
Romney’s First Baptist has even had to postpone its 100th-birthday celebration, originally scheduled for this weekend. “As far as I know, everything is shut down,” said Pastor Gary Smith of Romney’s Church of the Nazarene.
In place of traditional Sunday services are a mishmash of emailed readings and notices, phone calls and live-streamed sermons — more if a particular congregation is already tech savvy, like Springfield Assembly of God.
It’s not a complete replacement, says Pastor Ric Lewellen.
“Coming together, it’s not just the liturgy or the service,” Lewellen said. “Sometimes we forget that part of church — family and church life.”
That’s why Lewellen and the leadership at Springfield are finding it important to live-stream services from the church sanctuary, and make sure music and scripture readings are added to his sermon.
“Anything we can do to bring some sense of familiarity in times of crisis,” he said, “is a comfort.”
On Hampshire County’s east end, the Rev. Alanna McGuinn pastors 4 United Methodist congregations — Capon Bridge, Capon Chapel, Central (on Cooper Mountain) and North River Mills.
She’s planning a Facebook live stream at 10 a.m. Saturday and a service on the app Zoom at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The pastor-parish relations committee of the charge signed off Monday on live-streaming Holy Week services for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
“Welcome. Good morning. Thank you for joining me in this strange new way,” said Romney Presbyterian’s new pastor, the Rev. Rob Vaughan, at the beginning of last week’s worship service.
He was standing in an empty sanctuary for a service streamed live on vimeo.com.
New Life Christian Church, one of Hampshire County’s newest congregations, is “trying to be creative,” says Sandy Binotto. New Life is streaming messages live on Facebook.
Binotto sees one benefit emerging from the church responses.
“It’s amazing you can listen to all the churches messages from Romney and beyond right now,” she observed.
Smith is following the leadership of his denomination, which is encouraging local churches to follow the advice of state and local leaders.
That means no gathering at Romney Nazarene on Palm Sunday.
“I would love to do something for Easter,” he said wistfully, acknowledging in the next breath that it’s not likely to happen.
On Sunday, President Trump extended the extension of social distancing guidelines until April 30.
“In these trying times we feel social distancing is the best way to serve the community until the crisis has passed,” notes Mike VanDerLinden of Timber Ridge Christian in High View.
While worship as we have known it might be at a standstill, the work of the church continues.
“We are all taking time to pray at noon for the virus to be defeated, for medical personnel to be safe and have the wisdom, skill, and supplies to remain healthy,” VanDerLinden said of his flock.
He’s also praying for the Holy Spirit to lift his church’s ministry to the community as people are out of work.
Romney Nazarene held its monthly soup kitchen on March 21, serving 54 meals — all takeout.
“We’re trying to do whatever we can to minister to people’s needs,” Smith said. “It’s tough.”
Lewellen called outreach a challenge.
“It’s a challenging time,” he said. “It’s not just getting the message out, but it’s staying in contact with community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.