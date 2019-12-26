New Year’s Eve will have government office and banks closing early.
State, county and local government offices have half-day holidays next Tuesday, Dec. 31. Capon Bridge Town Hall closes at 1 p.m.
Both The Bank of Romney and FNB Bank close at 2 p.m.
It’s still a federal workday – unless President Trump signs an executive order – and mail will be delivered.
* * *
The Hampshire Review will be closed next Wednesday to observe New Year’s Day. The print edition will be delivered on Thursday, Jan. 2.
* * *
The Honey Bee Community Choir raised more than $600 for the Romney Children’s Home Society at their Advent concert last Saturday. Director Elizabeth Podsiadlo called the concert “a great success,” and stated that she was incredibly proud of all of the members of the choir and the work they have done.
“The concert fulfilled the hope we all have as singers,” said Podsiadlo. “To stir the heart and awaken the emotions.”
Podsiadlo’s latest CD recording, “Kaleidoscope,” is completed as well, and will be available for purchase at Anderson’s Corner or the co-op.
* * *
Fourth- and 5th-grade students can showcase their artistic talents by creating posters for the 2020 Arbor Day contest.
The contest is presented by the West Virginia Division of Forestry, the Urban and Community Forestry Council and the West Virginia Forestry Association.
The 2020 theme is “Trees Are Terrific ... in the Right Place.”
Each school may submit one entry for 4th grade and one for 5th by March 2. A state winner will be selected from each grade.
Teachers can request a free educational guide and contest rules at https://wvforestry.com/arbor-day-in-schools/ or by calling 304-382-9574.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices rose 2.6 cents a gallon heading into the Christmas travel season.
The average price in the Mountain State stood at $2.54 Sunday, unchanged from a month ago and up 20.5 cents from a year ago.
The national average of $2.53 has fallen 2.4 cents in a week and 5.9 cents in a month, but is up 22.1 cents in a year.
