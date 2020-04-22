MOOREFIELD — The Hardy County man wanted in an April 12 stabbing was arrested Saturday , authorities said.
Joesph Ograbisz, 31, was jailed Sunday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta on an attempted murder charge.
The Moorefield Police Department extended its thanks to othe4r agencies, including the Hardy County Sheriff’s Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police as well as the community for help in locating Ograbisz.
Authorities said Ograbisz stabbed his estranged girlfriend during a domestic dispute at her Cedar Street apartment and fled the scene in a stolen 2003 Pontiac Grand Am, prompting the nearly weeklong manhunt.
The victim, who was found in the driveway of the apartment complex, was treated at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after first being taken to Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
