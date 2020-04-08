Fire burned 5 acres of brush by Braddock School Road near Slanesville Friday afternoon.
Forester Bill Pownell said winds hampered the effort to contain the blaze.
The 911 call shortly after 1:30 p.m. drew crews from Slanesville, Augusta, Capon Bridge and Romney.
For Augusta and Romney, it was their 2nd call of the day after battling a house fire on Jersey Mountain Road. Springfield Valley also responded to that call.
Capon Bridge went on to assist on a brush fire in Gore later in the afternoon.
The town of Romney will operate “for a while” without a full-time administrator, Mayor Beverly Keadle said last week.
Jessica Szabo resigned in February, after having held the job since October 2016.
Next week would have been spring break for Hampshire County schools. Myrtle Beach, anyone?
West Virginia gas prices fell another 4.9 cents a gallon last week, averaging $1.88 on Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The average stood 42.7 cents lower than a month ago and 81.2 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average fell 5.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $1.91 Sunday, down 48.0 cents from a month ago and 84.3 cents lower than a year ago. o
