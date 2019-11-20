ROMNEY — From a suggestion that might reduce insurance costs for volunteers to a request to solicit bids on a new ambulance, most of the items of business before the county commission at Tuesday’s meeting touched in some way on concerns of first responders.
Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency Director of Operations Terry Puffinburger requested permission to solicit bids on a new ambulance, describing it as “something we have been needing for some time.” Now the county ambulance agency has been in service for a year, it has become eligible to apply for grant funding.
Commissioner Dave Parker asked how many miles per month the county agency was putting on its ambulances, and Puffinburger promised to get him that information.
New ambulances can cost close to $200,000. The commission granted permission to ask for bids to be reviewed by the HCESA board before and forwarded to the commission with the board’s recommendations. Parker asked that HCESA also look into buying a late-model used ambulance, which would be less expensive, and was told that HCESA Co-Director Brian “Tad” Malcolm was looking into this.
Only one bid had been received on renovation of the building next to the 911 Center to house the HCESA staff and ambulances, and the HCESA board recommended rejection, though when asked by Parker, Puffinburger acknowledged that it met all their specifications.
The commission approved rejecting the bid and asking for new bids on the project.
Puffinburger reported that ambulance service statistics remained “very steady,” averaging 210-220 a month, with 212 calls received in October.
Commission President Bob Hott asked about service in Slanesville and was told that there had been 26 calls in October, with the county ambulances making 6 transports. Puffinburger pointed out that the Augusta rescue squad can get to Slanesville faster, and the agency lets rescue squads transport patients if they are within 10 minutes of arriving and the situation is not life-threatening.
Puffinburger reported that the first-responder radio system upgrade was proceeding. It was believed all towers had been upgraded, and the commissioners voted to go ahead with reprogramming radios.
Parker reported that people were told delinquent ambulance fees must be made in cash rather than by check — a county policy on late tax payments that he felt need not be applied to ambulance fees. He asked that the HCESA board be asked to approve accepting checks at its next meeting.
An update on services of WVCoRP, the West Virginia Counties Risk Pool which insures 50 of the state’s 55 counties, included information on a new program for insuring volunteer fire and rescue companies that offers an alternative for the costly workman's compensation coverage currently available.
Hott said he would see the county fire and rescue associations were contacted about this, hoping WVCoRP would offer them a better rate than the one currently available.
WVCoRP representatives Steve Rawlings and Vivian Parsons also listed a number of risk management workshops they could offer locally at no cost to the county, including active shooter training, cybersecurity, defensive driving, and handling drug paraphernalia found on county grounds.
They particularly recommended having workplace and sexual harassment offered every 2 years, to protect the county against lawsuits.
In other business, the commissioners were told that the new Parks and Recreation building in Hampshire Park was nearly complete, and the agency had received bids for financing the building.
The best rate offered came from the FNB Bank, but required the Parks and Recreation account be transferred to the FNB Bank. The commission saw no problem with this.
The meeting ended with an executive session to discuss a personnel issue involving county worker Charlie Corbin, at which no action was taken or decision made.
