PETERSBURG —A Grant County woman has been charged with setting a shed fire in the rural Grant County community of Maysville 10 days ago.
Nancy Berg, 25, was in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta Thursday on charges of 1st-degree arson. Her bond is $100,000.
The outbuilding suffered $7,500 damage and the fire also caused radiant heat damage to a nearby home.
The Petersburg fire company called the state fire marshal’s investigators to the property on 33 Grace Lane.
