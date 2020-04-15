Valley Health’s community challenge to collect 10,000 hand-sewn masks in 2 weeks, which was presented April 6, is barreling toward its goal with tremendous local business participation and community involvement.
Because hospital systems nationwide have been facing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), Valley Health anticipated their own potential shortages and launched the challenge that has seen an incredible amount of community support, and Hampshire Memorial itself has seen over 200 mask donations itself.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the mask count was at almost 8,000.
“We appreciate the community’s support of our healthcare workers,” said Cynthia Combs, Executive Secretary at Hampshire Memorial. “Not only have they donated hand-sewn masks to help preserve our supply, but our team has also received self-care boxes, pizzas, treats, donuts and lots of encouraging words.”
Both individuals and businesses have been donating homemade masks and fabric, and volunteers working with the donated supplies have been working tirelessly to put together masks for the hospitals.
“It’s a good way to help the community and offers people something to do,” said Cindy Toney, one of the co-owners of Cloth Peddler in Stephens City. “I like to think everybody comes together in a difficult time to help each other.”
Jenny Grooms, Interim Executive Director of Valley Health Foundations and project coordinator for the mask drive, said that “difficult times really do bring out the best in people,” and that the community support offered for Valley Health has been “both humbling and inspiring.”
FNB and Community Fellowship Church are among the organizations that have donated self-care items and thank-you gifts for the HMH staff, as well as individual members of the Hampshire community.
If you are interested in donating hand-sewn masks to HMH, the masks can be dropped off in a bin located at the main entrance of the hospital on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
While the mask donations continue to climb, Valley Health leaders are feeling prepared for an anticipated regional surge in cases.
“Over the last few weeks we have focused our efforts on protecting our patients, staff and the community,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark H. Merrill. “We have postponed non-emergent surgical and diagnostic services to limit the chance of exposure and preserve our PPE supplies. We have implemented a phone triage line to guide those who have COVID-19 symptoms, a telehealth platform so that our Valley Health physician practices can, whenever possible, see patients without an office visit, and opened four respiratory care clinics to provide safe follow-up for COVID-19 suspicious individuals.”
Merrill also emphasized the continued importance of staying at home, saying that “avoiding contact with others is the most effective way to mitigate the spread of this virus.”
Valley Health has also announced a change to their surgical services last week: to maximize patient, provider and staff safety across the region and to stretch the supply of PPE, all surgical and endoscopic procedures not previously postponed will now be performed at Winchester Medical Center.
“We remain focused on ensuring that patients receive the care they need while limiting the risk to other patients, providers and staff, maintaining adequate levels of PPE to serve our region, and mitigating the spread of coronavirus in our community,” said Merrill.
For more information about Valley Health and their fight against COVID-19, visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/COVID19.
