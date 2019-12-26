What was the top local news story of 2019?
With the year drawing to a close, we’d like you to tell us what the biggest story of the year was. Here are our 6 nominees. You can make your choice by voting in our poll that you can find on our website, www.hampshirereview.com.
In no particular order:
Senior power
In February, Hampshire senior Dustin Swisher wrapped up an undefeated season wrestling at 195 pounds, winning his second consecutive state championship.
His winning streak stretched back to the middle of his junior year. Swisher wrapped up his high school career with 60 straight victories.
Then, in the spring, classmate John Hicks achieved 2 remarkable feats.
First, he hurled the discus 190 feet, 1 inch on April 20 to shatter the high school record in West Virginia. No prepster has ever thrown it farther.
Then, on May 17, Hicks made a mighty toss to win his 2nd consecutive state championship.
Two seniors. Two back-to-back state titles.
Turf dreams
Hampshire High School’s athletics department set out on an ambitious campaign in June to raise $1.5 million that would replace the grass at Rannells Field with artificial turf and ring it with a 6-lane rubberized track.
The campaign was boosted by a pledge from The Bank of Romney to donate more than $800,000 over the next 15 years and to collect donor funds in a novel automatic-withdrawal program.
Aided by a couple of other large gifts, the campaign had exceeded 80 percent of its fundraising goal by year’s end and the school board had accepted a bid to begin work once the pledges hit their goal.
CBMS sewer woes
Students at Capon Bridge Middle School have been eating meals prepared at neighboring Capon Bridge Elementary all year after the CBMS kitchen was shut down.
Inquiries over the summer led to the discovery that the pipes leading out of the kitchen had a couple of problems. Some bypassed the grease trap and the main line was severed, probably from the time the school was constructed.
CBMS opened in 2007.
Just last week the state told Hampshire County to make the $145,580 repair and submit the bills for reimbursement.
Ambulance funding
The new ambulance fee — $100 for each residence in the county — turned a year old with about 1 in 8 homes having unpaid bills.
So in October, the County Commission decided to take scofflaws to court to collect the unpaid bills.
Ambulance woes
Slanesville Rescue Squad recognized the inevitable in November, announcing that it would officially cease operations on Dec. 30.
The squad held out hope that extra volunteers (and funds) could change its plans.
Officials acknowledged that reliance on one volunteer had put the squad in a bind when he became unavailable. The Slanesville response rate dipped to 0 leading up to the decision.
Pay wars again
School personnel in Hampshire County and across the state were pounding the sidewalks in late February, the 2nd strike in 2 years.
This time around state leaders had agreed to another 5-percent pay raise before the legislative session ever began, but then tucked the increase into an omnibus education reform bill that the State Senate embraced and the House of Delegates took issue with.
To keep the pressure on, teachers and service personnel walked out on Feb. 19. The House of Delegates rejected the omnibus bill the same day.
