As absentee ballots pour in, the county clerk’s office is preparing for the next phase of the June 9 primary – early voting.
The 10 days of early voting begin next Wednesday, May 27, and run through the Saturday before Election Day.
Polls will be open at the Courthouse in Romney from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. workdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
County Clerk Eric Strite said precautions will be in place to protect staff and voters alike amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People can come in the front door only,” he noted. “I hope I can have somebody guide them at the door to wash your hands first and stay 6 feet apart.”
* * *
Interest in absentee balloting continues unabated as the June 9 primary approaches.
County Clerk Eric Strite said Monday that his office had fielded more than 2,400 absentee ballot requests as of last Friday and that 1,350 had been returned already.
Prior elections have drawn fewer than 150 absentee ballots.
Absentee ballot requests can still be made and absentee ballots must either be in the county clerk’s office by Election Day or postmarked by then.
* * *
Primary election day is June 9.
All the statewide offices are up for election this year, along with all the delegates and half the state senators. One U.S. Senate seat and all 3 seats in the House of Representatives are being chosen.
Locally, Republican voters have a 5-way race for County Commission, with the winner assured the office since no Democrats filed.
The Democrats will chose between 2 prosecuting attorney candidates to face Republican Rebecca Miller in the fall.
Three people are running for 2 seats on the school board.
The school system has a bond call to build 3 new elementary schools and the library has the every-5-year renewal of its levy on the ballot.
* * *
Tuesday was the last day to register to vote in the primary.
* * *
Videos of local candidates in contested races can be viewed on www.hampshirereview.com.
