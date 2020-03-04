PAW PAW — Brittany Kerns was laid to rest Sunday in a private ceremony 5 days after a car accident claimed her life.
The 29-year-old woman left behind stunned family and friends — and a need to pay for her funeral that has led to the creation of a GoFundMe account.
“Britt's life was cut far too short. I know in my heart we will see her again one day,” her aunt, Beverly Moser, posted on Facebook. “Until then, rest in peace my sweet girl. I'll be rooting the Cowboys on for both of us this season.”
Kerns had 2 passengers in her westbound 2009 Kia Optima when it crashed on the Northwestern Pike near Little Cacapon River Road east of Shanks before 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25.
Sheriff’s deputies said the car crossed the eastbound lane and struck a tree head on.
Ambulances transported all 3 people to Hampshire Memorial Hospital. Kerns was later transported to Winchester Medical Center, where she died later that afternoon from her injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office. Augusta and Romney fire crews and ambulances from Augusta, Romney and Hampshire County EMS responded to the crash.
The GoFundMe page created for her funeral expenses noted that she had no life insurance. As of Monday afternoon 71 people had donated $5,850 toward the $12,000 sought.
Visitation was held Saturday night for her at McKee Funeral Home in Augusta.
