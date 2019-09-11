ROMNEY — New sidewalks and a few new parking places in downtown Romney should be in place before Christmas.
Wolf Creek Contracting last week announced a construction schedule that it said will begin the 2nd or 3rd week of October, Mayor Beverly Keadle said.
Keadle said she expressed concern at the Sept. 5 pre-construction meeting that the project would begin and then be abandoned through the winter, leaving downtown torn up.
“The contractor said to me don’t worry about that. It will be more like the 1st week in October and they’ll be in and out in 6 weeks or 2 months.”
Wolf Creek is finishing some work in Keyser to make some sidewalks wheelchair accessible.
Bids for the long-awaited Streetscape project were submitted Aug. 13, but state review took a few weeks before Wolf Creek got the contract for more than $700,000.
The streetscape project was 1st announced here 4 years ago under the federal Transportation Alternatives Program. Romney was awarded $214,720 with a requirement that it put in another $51,680 of its own money —20 percent of the total.
Then in early 2018, the state’s Department of Highways told Mayor Beverly Keadle, elected in 2017, that the project had been awarded more than $500,000 in additional funds.
The project now has a budget of $773,962 with the city’s portion standing at $53,680.
The program will replace sidewalks along the north side of Main Street from Endler Avenue to High Street.
Provisions of the 2015 grant also included new signage at Main and High streets, an information kiosk in the vicinity, green space next to the sidewalks on the north side and new trees, again on the north side.
The extra green space was forsaken in early 2018 when the town opted instead to seek parking places along Main Street between High and Marsham streets. Six parking places are now in the plans.
Keadle said a big portion of the money will be spent on that block, replacing storm sewers, pouring sidewalks and adding parking places.
She noted that relatively new sidewalks in front of Advance Auto and 7-Eleven will not be replaced.
Sidewalks west of Endler Avenue were replaced earlier in the decade by Safe Routes to Schools grants. To the east, new sidewalks were poured in 2010 from Grafton Street east as part of a project that created a 3-lane roadway on Main Street.
Two other grants, announced in late 2016, promised to put another $522,469 into downtown sidewalks.
The 1st 2016 grant, totaling $322,469, is to pour new sidewalks on the south side of Main Street from Grafton Street west 2 blocks to Marsham.
The other for $200,000 is to replace the block of sidewalk from Grafton to High Street on the north.
