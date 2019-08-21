ROMNEY — A jury has ruled that Hampshire Memorial Hospital did not provide appropriate care to James Baker in his dying hours — but that lapse did not cause his death.
Friday evening’s verdict was 2½ years in the making. His widow, Evelyn Baker, filed a civil suit against the hospital in January 2017 that ended with a 3-day jury trial last week.
The decision that the staff’s actions were not a “proximate cause” of his death means that no damages are awarded his estate.
The estate’s attorneys argued that records and testimony from the morning of Aug. 26, 2015, showed that the staff at HMH’s long-term care unit “fell below the applicable standard of care.”
James Baker, who had been admitted on July 15, was coughing without easing his congestion around 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 26. A nurse and respiratory therapist both performed suction to pull out mucus.
But, the records show that when the LPN on duty returned to his bed at 9:15 a.m., he had passed on.
HMH defense attorney James Kraus argued that every few minutes the LPN checked on Baker and noted no distress.
But, Baker’s attorney, Jacques Williams, hammered home that the written record was scant and missing objective data like the patient’s temperature and pulse.
“He wasn’t going to live forever,” Williams told the jury in closing arguments, “But did he have to die that day?”
Kraus countered that Baker was suffering from a long list of ailments, any of which could have caused his death.
“James Baker was a man in very poor health,” he reminded the jury.
The estate had sought reimbursement for James Baker’s funeral expenses and unspecified general damages, which can only be set by a jury. o
