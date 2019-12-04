CAPON BRIDGE — A group of concerned community members is coming together on Dec. 11 at the River House to advocate for safe and affordable childcare in the county.
The lack of childcare available in this county limits the potential income for many families, because only one parent is able to work outside the home.
Our Children, Our Future is a group that hopes to relax the extreme regulations in West Virginia that inhibit licensed childcare. Shawn Aston of Capon Bridge leads a small committee of local childcare advocates, and she will be joining Amy Jo Hutchinson of Our Children, Our Future at the Childcare Roundtable from 7 to 9 p.m. at the River House.
Representatives from the EDA and Valley Health are also attending the meeting.
The River House staff and Our Children, Our Future are hopeful that this roundtable discussion will bring needed attention to an ongoing issue in the community.
“I am excited about helping push this issue forward,” said Tim Reese. “It will benefit many young families and enliven our progress in Hampshire County.”
