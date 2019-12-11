DELRAY — A domestic call in Delray turned into a brawl with police at the Liberty station on the corner of U.S. 50 and Route 29 South Saturday night.
Robert D. Roberts, 33, was arrested and charged with his 2nd offense of battery on a police officer, a felony in West Virginia.
Subduing him took the efforts of 3 officers and an attempt to use a Taser.
Hampshire County Sheriff’s Deputy John Smith was driving to aid State Police with a domestic call when he saw a fight taking place outside the Liberty station around 9 p.m.
Smith called other responding officers and got out to investigate the fight, which turned out to be related to the call he was responding to.
Almost immediately Roberts began fighting with Smith, police said. When Roberts tried to get in a vehicle, Smith ordered him not to.
Roberts ignored Smith, grabbed Roberts’ arm. Roberts pushed Smith away.
As Smith retrieved his Taser and ordered Roberts to the ground, Roberts’ girlfriend arrived and began frantically yelling at him.
State Police Trooper A.M. Kerns and Hampshire Deputy Austin Shockey arrived and tried to gain control of the girlfriend while Roberts started fighting Smith again, knocking off Smith’s body camera.
Smith attempted to deploy his Taser, but it malfunctioned.
Shockey tackled Roberts, allowing the officers to handcuff and arrest him. Roberts was being held without bail in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.