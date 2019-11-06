A Romney man led police on a 90-mph chase across winding Jersey Mountain Road Monday afternoon.
Scott R. Heward, 28, finally pulled over and surrendered, but not before nearly running down 1 deputy and sideswiping another.
Police were notified shortly before 4 p.m. of a disturbance on Mill Mountain Road, which lies off Old Jersey Mountain Road.
The caller to 911 said a man was threatening his grandmother and her dog. The caller said Seward was in a blue Ford pickup with Florida tags.
Sr. Deputy Jacob Crites met the truck as he neared the residence and flipped on his siren and flashers. The truck stopped, only to speed off as Crites approached on foot.
Crites got back in his car and began pursuit.
Heward next met Cpl. Phoebe Lahman as she responded to the call and sped past, knocking off her sideview mirror. The 2 deputies chased Seward onto Jersey Mountain Road at speeds topping 90 mph for a few minutes before he abruptly pulled over near the Division of Highways building.
Heward was arrested and charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle. He was also a fugitive from Maryland on charges of probation violation.
The investigation is continuing and other charges may be pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.