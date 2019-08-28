ROMNEY — Joe Hott, rising bluegrass artist recently announced the release of his debut album titled “West Virginia Rail.” Grammy award winner Glen Duncan and Sony/ATV producer Adam Englehardt produced the album.
In a press release Hott said “‘West Virginia Rail’ has that great old school, traditional feel to it. It is an album that can really take you back to a much simpler time. I could not have achieved this goal without Glen Duncan and Adam Engelhardt co-writing and producing this fine record."
Two singles from the have already landed on bluegrass charts. “West Virginia Rail” and “World of Lies.” Hott’s unique blend of retro-bluegrass, traditional country, gospel and original Appalachian mountain music on the project makes the Augusta born Hott a rarity in today’s music scene.
“From the moment we sat down to write with Joe Hott, we knew we had something special,” said Glen Duncan, producer and co-writer of the album. “The very first song we wrote with Joe was ‘West Virginia Rail.”
After years of touring, Hott’s tradition-steeped sound – often billed as “all things old become new,” – calls up the nostalgia of artists like Dr. Ralph Stanley, Earl Scruggs & Lester Flatt, Hank Williams Sr. and Bill Monroe. Hott recently played at the Hampshire County Fair and has performed at the iconic Grand Ole Opry, as well as The Station Inn, another legendary Nashville Bluegrass Venue.
You can stream ‘West Virginia Rail’ on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon. The album is also available for purchase from select retailers and online. For tour dates and other information visit joehott.com. o
