KEYSER — The Mineral County STEM Network will host the 8th Annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Festival for area students and parents. The event will be on Saturday, March 28 from 12– 4 p.m. at WVU Potomac State College, Keyser Campus.
Proposals are easy to submit online and they are due Feb. 1. Spaces fill up, so be sure to submit by the deadline at http://mineralstem.com/SpeakerApp.php. Proposals received by the deadline and accepted will be shared in all publicity materials that list presentation topics and sponsoring organization.
This area STEM Festival is modeled after the USA Science and Engineering Festival and Expo held in Washington, D.C. It is an exciting venue to experience the numerous hands-on activities! Interested groups are invited to submit proposals.
“The STEM Festival is a popular event for Mineral County and WVU Potomac State College with families traveling from throughout the region to attend. The success is due in large part to the outstanding presenters who provide quality hands on STEM learning experiences,” says Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension Service 4-H and Family Extension Agent.
The mission of the festival is to re-invigorate the interest of our youth in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities and careers by producing and presenting compelling, exciting, educational and entertaining science gatherings.
Business, industry and organizations are encouraged to participate by providing a hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics (STEM) activities that stimulate interest and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. Presentations are needed that appeal to all levels: elementary, middle and high school.
The planning committee co-chairpersons are Andrea Schafer, WVU Potomac State College, Craig Kesner, Orbital ATK and Kelly Haines, Mineral County Schools. If you have questions about the proposals contact Andrea Schaefer agschafer@mail.wvu.edu at 304-788-7133.
For more information on the Mineral County STEM Network visit http://mineralstem.com/ and for regular updates on the STEM Festival like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MineralCountySTEM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.