ROMNEY — The upcoming winter season, depending on who you ask, is shaping up overall to be a very cold and wet affair, but it’s debatable as to whether or not this winter will hit Hampshire County with temperatures colder or warmer than average.
- Old Farmer’s Almanac: According to the 2019-2020 long-term forecast for the Appalachian region, the area will see warmer temperatures overall. Winter precipitation is predicted to begin between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17. The rest of November will see on-and-off flurries and sunny weather, and December will yield mild periods of precipitation all month with an average temperature around 40 degrees.
- The Farmer’s Almanac: This source reveals that winter 2019-2020 in all regions east of the Rockies will be victim to temperatures that can be described as “freezing, frigid and frosty,” as well as higher levels of precipitation than in years past. The Almanac’s long-term predictions also foresee winter weather to continue well into March and maybe even into the spring, labeling this winter a “polar coaster.”
- Derek Bowen from WDVM in Hagerstown forecasts above-average temperatures, which have the possibility of resulting in a larger amount of snow than icy conditions that are seen with colder temperatures. Romney has an average snowfall of 29 inches, so this season may see similar numbers or higher.
- WUSA9: Topper Shutt’s winter 2019-2020 forecast includes predictions of between 1-3 Nor’easters and at least 1 ice storm for DC and the surrounding areas, including Winchester and the Eastern Panhandle. He predicts that the first significant (over 1 inch) snowfall to be around Dec. 11. This winter, which he predicts will be warmer than average for the DMV area, will also see numerous arctic outbreaks (temporary periods of cold air moving in and out in a period of a couple days) and more “clippers” (small storms moving down from Canada that usually result in snow or icefall) than average. o
