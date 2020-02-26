Despite economic growth, West Virginia was one of just 2 states to see its poverty rate increase from 2016 to 2017, according to data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau.
An estimated 336,301 West Virginians lived in poverty in 2017, for a total poverty rate of 19.1 percent — an increase of 1.2 percentage points from 2016.
The situation was even worse for Hampshire County, with an estimated poverty rate of 20.0 percent — 1 in 5 residents.
West Virginia’s poverty rate in 2017 was 5.7 percentage points higher than the national average, and the state had the 4th-highest poverty rate among the 50 states in 2017.
The Mountain State’s poverty rate has not declined since the end of the Great Recession.
Sean O’Leary, senior policy analyst for the West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy, said he had not expected the poverty rate to increase.
“We will really have to dig in there and figure out what is causing that,” he said.
West Virginia’s child poverty rate in 2017 was 25.5 percent, up 1.9 percentage points from 2016. An estimated 91,734 children lived in poverty in 2017. West Virginia had the 4th-highest child poverty rate among the 50 states in 2017.
Again, Hampshire County was in worse shape than the state. The child poverty rate here was estimated at a full 30.3 percent.
O’Leary said looking at the hard numbers doesn’t give any indication as to why child poverty increased, but said it’s a strong possibility it is linked to the opioid epidemic.
“It’s always been at about this level for about a decade, and it’s always possible it will increase one year, then decrease the next,” he said. “The fact it’s been stuck at this level while the economy is supposedly growing is troubling.”
Poverty remains a more serious problem for blacks in West Virginia. The state’s poverty rate for blacks was 31.7 percent in 2017.
Women in West Virginia face higher poverty rates than men. In 2017, West Virginia’s poverty rate for women was 20.9 percent, compared with 17.2 percent for men.
Seniors, on the other hand, are less likely to be in poverty than the rest of the state. The state’s senior poverty rate in 2017 was 10.2 percent. An estimated 34,792 West Virginians over the age of 65 lived in poverty in 2017.
O’Leary said this is thanks in part to Social Security.
Poverty rates decrease for adults with higher levels of education. In 2017, the poverty rate for West Virginians with at least a bachelor’s degree was 5.2 percent, while it was 17.6 percent for those with just a high school diploma. Poverty was highest among those who did not graduate from high school, at 32.9 percent.
At the same time, unemployed West Virginians are 5 times more likely to be living in poverty as employed West Virginians. In 2017 the poverty rate for employed West Virginians was 8.0 percent, while it was 42.6 percent for the unemployed.
The numbers show West Virginia is not keeping up with national growth. Nationally, the income of a median U.S. household rose for a third straight year in 2017 as solid economic growth helped put more people into full-time jobs.
West Virginia’s median household income was an estimated $43,469 in 2017, $16,867 below the national average and the lowest in the nation.
Hampshire County’s was $40,099.
