Hampshire superintendent Jeff Pancione had the following announcement on Facebook this evening.
"To protect our students, families, and employees, as well as continue to meet the educational and nutritional needs of students, we will implement the following plan for the week of March 23rd-March 27th.
On Monday, March 23rd, students who have been receiving food services will receive a 5 day delivery of meals. To provide adequate time to prepare and package this large amount of meals, our deliveries will start an hour later, beginning at 11 am. Meal pick-up at schools will only be available from 12-1 pm.
The day 5 instructional packet is to be completed by students on Monday and Tuesday. Your child’s teacher will continue to make contact with parents and students using Live Grades, emails and phone calls to provide instructional guidance for the remainder of the week.
After the meal delivery service on Monday, I am requesting students, parents and our employees if possible to follow the guidance of Governor Justice and remain home and away from others for the remainder of the week to slow the spread of this virus.
We will continue to monitor our circumstances and provide an update for the following week. As I have stated from the onset, this situation has and will continue to remain fluid and has us all doing things very differently than we normally would.
Thank you for your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we tackle the challenges before us."
