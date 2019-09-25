Hampshire County’s school board held a work session Friday morning, hearing reports from finance and special education while also working on its own goals.
Earlier in the meeting, an expulsion hearing was held, the 1st of the 2019-20 school year. The board also approved routine business — paying bills, making necessary personnel changes and approving fundraisers and volunteers.
* * *
A Green Spring man was indicted by the Morgan County grand jury this month.
David W. Hayes, 49, was charged with failing to update his information with the West Virginia State Police’s sex offender registry. The charge says he didn’t let the State Police know when he moved from Paw Paw to Green Spring.
* * *
Hampshire County will receive a $32,000 state grant to “expand and improve peer recovery support services” here, Gov. Jim Justice’s office announced Friday.
The grant funnels through the County Commission to the Day Report Center to help pay for a recovery coach.
The funds are part of $805,000 announced for 13 projects across the state from the Statewide Planning, Coordination and Implementation Program.
* * *
A grant-writing seminar will be held Nov. 6-7 at the South Branch Inn on Sunrise Summit.
Volunteer West Virginia, which bills itself as the state’s commission for national and community service, offers the program yearly in Charleston. The Hampshire County session will be the first “in several years” to be offered in the eastern part of the state.
Register by calling Moya Doneghy at 304-558-0111.
* * *
Berkeley Springs is looking for regional authors to participate in its book festival Oct. 26.
The book festival was an annual event there until 2016. The Morgan Arts Council is bringing it back at the Ice House.
Authors pay a flat fee to participate, including a table to display and sell books. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 1. Call 304-258-2300 for details.
* * *
The Allegany Teachers Credit Union will open for business in Romney on Oct. 14 and hold its grand opening Oct. 23.
The branch, at the corner of Main and School streets, will offer drive-through banking and ATM services.
* * *
Gas prices jumped 6.1 cents a gallon in West Virginia last week after attacks on Saudi Arabian oilfields.
The average price here of $2.60 Sunday was 2.6 cents higher than a month ago, but still 22.6 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price of $2.66 was up 8.5 cents in a week and 7.3 cents in a month, but still 17.4 cents lower than a year ago.
