Hampshire County is showing signs of new growth in the form of community support. Have you stopped and just thought about all the activities that you attend, see or just read about that are hosted and enjoyed in this county?
From our history to the arts to entertainment and just all the organizations that hold fundraisers and benefits for so many various causes, we enjoy a wealth of events and places to go to. There are also so many clubs in the county, such as Rotary, Lions, Ruritans, GFWC of Romney, 4-H, FFA, Awana, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, church groups, just to name a few, that all support and give back to the citizens of this county in some form or another.
Look at the town of Romney with the new group, Refresh Restart Romney. They are completing some awesome beautification and service projects. Again, all of this is being completed by the citizens of our county. Thank you, thank you. Your hard work and support is being noticed and appreciated.
Our local businesses also kick in big with support. We want to thank all of you as well. We can continue to thank them by just shopping local as often as possible.
I saw a sign one day that said, “Shop Local Because Amazon Won’t Sponsor Your Little League Team,” and thought how true that was.
However convenient it is now to just order, and have shipped to our door, everything from groceries to supplies to medicines to sporting goods, it is just as destructive to our local businesses who depend on us to shop with them.
So here’s the kicker with where I’m going with this …. we all want more for less, but at what cost? Stop and think about where you live and why?
Our school system is the same way. We are seeing a continuous declining enrollment, therefore causing our share from the state and federal sources to dwindle, since it is tied to that enrollment. However, we are seeing more and more things that need addressed for our students than just educating them in the “old-fashioned” sense.
The schools and their students are needing programs in mental-health support, nutritional support, drug- and alcohol-addiction programs, after-school programs, student safety, homeless students, tutoring programs and parental counseling, just to name a few.
So, as a result, our teachers are having to teach more than what used to be referred to as the “3 R’s” and must now incorporate so many more important life skills into their lessons as well. We’re hoping that in the latest omnibus bill, just passed by the state, that they will indeed, provide the funding to support all the areas of instruction that they are directing the local school systems to provide.
In addition, the board has been listening to your comments about what our students need to know when they graduate, and we are working on implementing as many as we can. We are working on getting some basic adult life skills worked into our advisory classes at the high school starting in 2020.
They will include such things as balancing a checkbook, how to change oil in your car, how to change a flat tire, make a grilled cheese sandwich, budgeting, and many more. So many of the simple tasks that are taken for granted as being common sense and “everyone should know that,” are in fact, the skills we seem to be lacking the most.
Most however, can download an app on their phone with ease, but they couldn’t find a dipstick on their car if their life depended on it. Let us know if you’d be willing to help out with this. We’d love to have your support in showing our youth how to do them.
Another exciting announcement is that we’re working toward free lunches for everyone. This upcoming school year, we can offer it to all the elementary schools and hopefully, by the year after, we can expand. But it too, will require your help. In order to get more monies for our lunch programs, we need more students to eat school lunches.
We also need all of you completing the free- and reduced-lunch forms that are handed out in the beginning of the year. Even if you wouldn’t qualify, please fill it out and turn it in. If you need help completing it, just ask.
Someone at your child’s school, the board office or one of us board members would be willing to assist. Ask a neighbor. Completing it helps us see if we can qualify for more dollars. You can also help us out by having your children eat more school lunches and breakfasts this upcoming year in our middle and high school levels so that our numbers will be high enough to offer them free in the future. Wouldn’t that be great?
With the new school year coming up, we are seeing more requests for fundraisers at the board meetings to approve. From car washes to Krispy Kreme donuts, you name it, and our “Amway salesmen in training” (as I used to call my kids in school), will be asking for your support to benefit whatever they’re trying to raise money for.
The fall school bazaars and other fundraising events are being planned as well. The backpacks for kids project needs your help and donations at all their locations.
Our “Stuff The Bus” campaign will once again be held on Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Family Dollar locations at Sunrise Summit and in Capon Bridge. Any school supplies you could help out with would be appreciated.
Help out where you can, it does make a difference.
In the end, it circles around to community support. Thanks in advance.
Dee Dee Rinker is a school board member who lives in Purgitsville. o
