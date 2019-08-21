Here’s a favorite column from 2013 that still makes sense to me and is sure to irritate others.
Forgive me if I offend everybody in the county, state and possibly nation — including my own family — with this one.
The Danes, Swedes and Germans have it right, and I’m not talking about anything to do with Obamacare, politics or liberal agendas.
This is a plea for sanity in the face of an epidemic that is growing rapidly out of control.
I’m talking about how we name our children in America these days.
Maybe that should be what we name our children and how we spell those names.
And, yeah, I realize that I’m probably more interested in it than other people because ultimately we end up being held accountable for spelling all those names correctly. Get 1 wrong and we hear about it. Get 742 other ones right and nobody says boo.
But people, let’s be real. How many different ways do we need to spell Kaitlyn?
Caitlin, Caitlyn, Kaitlynn, Katelynn, Kate Lynn, Kate Lynne, Katlyn, Catelinn … It’s dizzying.
Back in the day, the difference between Kathy and Cathy was headache enough. It usually turned out that Kathy was short for Kathleen and Cathy for Catherine.
Ahh, simple logic. Nowadays, Kathee, Cathe and other iterations stand for nothing else.
So what’s the problem here? It is America, isn’t it, and we have individuality and freedom of speech and all that, right?
Yep, yep and yep.
But a wise friend once pointed out to me that just because you can do something doesn’t mean you ought to.
My little sister, God bless her, was on her 2nd husband (of 3) and we were just really reconnecting as adults after a childhood of fighting like cats and dogs. I almost destroyed everything we had worked at building relationship-wise with 5 little words when she called 1 day to announce that she and Cliff were thinking about having a child.
That was cool until she added, “If it’s a girl we’re going to name her Taffy.”
That’s when the “You’ve got to be kidding!” just flew out of my mouth, creating a huge gap in the middle of our conversation as she (probably) fumed and I tried to recover.
I suggested that Taffy is something you name a Chihuahua, not a daughter.
I pointed out that no matter how dynamic, smart or talented she was, when she was 42 and up for consideration to be the next CEO of a Fortune 500 company, she would be disqualified on the spot over her name alone.
And then I reminded her of her 2nd husband’s last name. It was Chew. She would have had a daughter named Taffy Chew, going down in all the gradebooks as Chew, Taffy.
Judy got over being irritated at me for my rationality that day. She also got over her 2nd husband and found the right guy on attempt No. 3 some 20 years ago.
I hope she doesn’t take as long to get over being irritated at me for this column.
Now, I know I’ve been picking on girls’ names up to this point, but they do seem to present the most spelling (and pronouncing) landmines. About all you can do to screw up Jason is stick a y before the s. That doesn’t hold a candle to what parents do to Sierra or Courtney, by way of comparison.
So what do the Europeans have right?
Sweden and Germany both have bans on some types of names. You can’t name a kid Metallica or Google in Sweden, for example. Germany says no to names that are gender confusing — think Jordan, Kim or Chris on that one.
Denmark gets it totally right. The Danes have a register of names that parents can choose from. If they mandate the spelling of those names as well, then I say great, Danes!
New Zealand, which is like a European nation, only clear across the globe from Europe, also prohibits punctuation marks and numerals in names. Hooray! Prince would have been stopped in his tracks.
We need something like that here and to help move it along, I’ll volunteer to be the first commissioner.
The closing thought is this: it’s not the outrageousness of the name or the originality of its spelling that makes a child (and eventually, an adult) memorable.
Just sign me Jim. Or Idiot. Your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.