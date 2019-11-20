BERRYVILLE — An Augusta woman died near here in a Friday night wreck that wasn’t discovered for nearly 12 hours.
The baby with her survived.
Karen A. Nugent, 30, was pronounced dead on Triple J Road, just a 10th of a mile north of Senseny Road in Clarke County. Cork Street in Winchester turns into Senseny Road and Triple J Road dead ends into it about 6 miles east of I-81.
Virginia State Police said Nugent’s southbound 2008 Dodge Caliber hit a fence as she approached the intersection with Senseny Road.
The baby boy with her in the SUV was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, police said. A police news release did not indicate the relationship between Nugent and the child.
Police said the crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, but it was not discovered until shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday. No explanation was given for the delay.
Authorities are not ruling out a medical emergency as a cause for the accident. Nugent was wearing a seatbelt and the baby was properly ensconced in a child seat.
Nugent’s body was sent to the medical examiner in Manassas for autopsy.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper D. Gray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.