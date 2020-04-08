If you are looking for a way to help while you are stuck at home, making and donating homemade masks for the Hampshire County Health Department to divide among businesses and individuals in the county could be your niche. Here are two sets of instructions from the Valley Health website on how to make masks either with or without elastic.
Instructions for homemade facemasks with elastic
Materials needed
- · Tight-weave cotton fabric (i.e. quilting cotton)
- o Fabric must be newly purchased (within approximately the past year) and never used
- o Wash and dry fabric without fragrance or dyes prior to sewing
- · Rope elastic, beading cord elastic will work (you may also use 1/8” flat elastic if ¼” is unavailable. Some have used wider flat elastic and cut it in half with some success.)
One adult mask requires 2 9”x6” pieces of tight-weave cotton and 2 7” pieces of ¼ inch elastic. Therefore, 1 yard of 44” wide fabric yields 12-15 masks. You need 7.5 yards of elastic for 25 masks (14 inches per mask).
For homemade masks, you can make 2 sizes: adult or child. Valley Health said that adult-sized masks will be the greatest need.
- 1. Put right sides of cotton fabric together (be sure that any fabric design is placed horizontally)
- a. Cut 9”x6” (adult) or 7.5”x5” (child).
- 2. Starting at the center of the bottom edge, sew to the first corner, stop. Sew the elastic with the edge out into the corner. A few stitches forward and back will hold this.
- 3. Sew to the next corner, stop, and bring the other end of the same elastic to the corner and sew a few stitches forward and back.
- 4. Now sew across that top of the mask to the next corner. Again, put an elastic with the edge out.
- 5. Sew to the next corner and sew in the other end of the same elastic.
- 6. Sew across the bottom, leaving about 1.5” to 2” open. Stop, cut the thread. Turn inside out.
- 7. Pin 3 tucks on each side of the mask. Make sure the tucks are the same direction.
- 8. Sew around the edge of the mask twice.
Instructions for homemade facemasks with no elastic
Materials needed
- · Tight-weave cotton fabric (i.e. quilting cotton)
- o Fabric must be new
- o Wash and dry fabric without fragrance or dyes prior to sewing
- · Options for ties
- o Bias tape (either ½ or 7/8 as available) OR make ties from strips of fabric indicated above (cut strips 2” wide by 16” long)
One adult mask requires 2 9”x6” pieces of tight-weave cotton and 4 16” pieces of bias tape or fabric ties (64” total per mask). Therefore, one yard of 44” wide fabric yields 12-15 masks. You need 21 1/3 yards of bias tape for 12 masks.
Again, adult masks will be the greatest need, according to Valley Health, but child-sized masks are also an option to make.
- 1. Place right sides of cotton fabric together (be sure any fabric design is placed horizontally)
- a. Cut 9”x6” (adult) or 7.5”x5” (child)
- 2. Starting at the center of the bottom edge, sew around the edges of the fabric leaving about 1.5” to 2” open.
- 3. Stop, cut the thread. Turn inside out.
- 4. Pin 3 ½” tucks on each side of the mask. Make sure the tucks are the same direction.
- 5. Make ties using bias tape or fabric
- a. Bias tape: stitch closed.
- b. Fabric: fold in half, turn under ¼” on each long side, iron in place. Stitch long edges closed.
- 6. Pin 1 tie at each corner.
Sew around the edge of the mask twice, catching the bias tape as you go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.