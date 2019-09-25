Hampshire County schools are beating the state averages in most areas, but still struggling to meet the state standards.
That’s the quick summary of the results from West Virginia’s balanced scorecard, which is a combination of the annual tests students take each spring and objective data about the schools.
“We are making progress,” Hampshire Superintendent Jeff Pancione said, “when you look at where we were last year.”
The statewide results were released Sept. 12 after the State Board of Education was briefed on them. The 55 county superintendents received the same briefing that week as they were attending a meeting in Charleston.
Pancione has yet to present the numbers to the county school board.
Parents were sent a packet last week with the test results for their children.
Pancione noted that Hampshire was 1 of the 22 counties in the state that improved in 5 or more areas on the scorecard.
Each county and each individual school is judged on student performance in tests on English/language arts and math. They are also rated on how students improve their performance from 1 year to the next.
Attendance and discipline are factored into the overall score and for high schools graduation rates and post-secondary education rates are also scored.
Here’s a breakdown on the results as shown on the state’s website:
Every school in the county at least partially met state standards in English and language arts, with Romney Elementary fully meeting the standard.
Romney and Slanesville met the state standard in math; 5 others partially met the standard. Capon Bridge Middle School and Hampshire High School did not meet the math standard.
Pancione noted that 7th-grade scores at CBMS were troublesome in English as well as math.
“Last year’s 7th-graders are going to be a focus for us,” he promised of the 2 sets of scores that did not beat the state average.
The state average in area is the average result achieved in all 55 counties, not to be confused with the state standard, which is the result the state sets as the goal for each area.
So even though Hampshire schools generally only partially met standards in most areas, their scores were still above the average of the other counties.
Attendance was an issue for both the county and the entire state in the 2019 scorecard.
Four county schools — HHS, both middle schools and Capon Bridge Elementary — failed to meet the standard. Four others only partially met the standard with only Springfield-Green Spring Elementary completely meeting the standard.
At the state level, 38 percent of schools did not meet the standard for attendance.
Moreover, 20 percent of students statewide were chronically absent in 2018-19 meaning they missed 10 percent or more of the school year.
“Increases in absenteeism are a major concern because teachers cannot teach students who are not present in the classroom,” State Superintendent Steve Paine said. “Coming to school regularly is half the battle for our students, and we must look at all aspects of our system, including county board involvement and family and community engagement, to change this tide.”
The state calculates attendance goals as a percentage of students who are in class 90 percent of the time. Schools must have 90 percent of students hit the goal to meet the state standard and 95 percent to exceed.
Schools fail to meet the standard if they don’t have 80 percent of students in class at least 90 percent of the time.
Similarly, behavior is categorized by students who have avoided out-of-school suspensions. A school with 90 percent never suspended meets the standard. A school with 80 percent or less fails to meet the standard.
All 6 of Hampshire County’s elementary schools met the standard; and the 2 middle schools partially met the standard. The online scorecard did not list behavior for high schools.
Hampshire High was partially meeting the state standard for graduation rate when calculated over both 4 and 5 years and was partially on target for current students to graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.