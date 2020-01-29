LEWISBURG — Gospel singer Chris Tomlin will headline the Saturday night concert during the 96th annual West Virginia State Fair.
Tomlin will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 on the state fair website, www.statefairofwv.com, or by calling 1-800-514-3849. For group tickets of 10 or more, call the fair office at 304-645-1090.
“We are very excited and honored that Chris Tomlin is joining our 2020 concert series,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “With just over 200 days until the 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia, we hope to have more announcements in the near future.”
Tomlin has 12 recorded albums, 16 No. 1 radio singles, a Grammy and an American Music Award, 3 Billboard Music Awards, 21 Dove Awards, a BMI Songwriter of the Year Award with 2 platinum and 5 gold albums to his credit and over 8 million albums sold,
Time magazine said he is the “most often sung artist in the world.” Tomlin is 1 of only 4 artists ever to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for over 1 billion digital radio streams; others include Justin Timberlake, Pitbull and Garth Brooks.
In 2018, Chris was recognized as the first Christian artist to reach the billion streams threshold on Pandora and was presented with their billionaire award.
Last year Tomlin released a book, a studio album and a live album, gathered 175,000 fans during a spring tour, wrapped a 12-city Christmas Tour in New York City in December after a run of sold-out shows and performed on Good Morning America.
The 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia will be held Aug. 13-22.
