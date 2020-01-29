It’s easy to start feeling the mid-winter blues when January rolls into February. The weather is cold, the skies are gray and while spring is on the horizon, it isn’t coming nearly fast enough. The lack of sun, chilly temperatures and overall dreary nature of the season might put a damper on both your body and your mind, but it doesn’t have to.
While there might be a medical diagnosis for the cold-weather funk you may be in, namely, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), you might just be experiencing a slump as far as attitude, motivation and energy to push through the end of the season into warmer weather.
The gloomiest part of winter has the tendency to push folks’ wellness and fitness lives into a standstill, but what many people don’t know is that exercise actually has the ability to break you out of that rut and get your attitude and mindset back on track.
Jerry Rock of Romney said that even though the weather might not be ideal for some, getting out and moving can be an excellent way to get a little bit of personal time to clear your mind.
“Think of it as quality time with yourself. We all need that time to reflect on the day and sort through the struggles of the daily grind,” Rock said. “If you can do that while getting exercise, that should be all the motivation you need to get out in the cold.”
Gerry Wilcox of Romney, biology professor at PSC, also credits getting out in the chill to keeping him healthy.
“I keep a fitness log and note everyday my weight, blood pressure and if I ran that day. I have kept this log for about 20 years,” Wilcox said. “I have noticed that by running I keep my weight and blood pressure in a healthy range.”
“I enjoy the fresh air, it clears my mind and it helps me solve problems,” Wilcox added. “When the temperature is in the 20s or the snow is too deep to run, I use my Fit Bit (pedometer) to get my 10,000 steps in. If I get a run in, I tell myself it is a ‘great day.’”
Of course, getting out in the nippy winter air is much more attractive an option if you are dressed for the weather.
“Dress warm!” Rock added.
Wilcox also said that it’s important to have the right gear, noting that with the proper attire he can run comfortably in 30-degree weather.
For some, even bundling up with earmuffs or scarves might not be enough to get them out of the door and out getting the blood pumping. The good news is if packing on the layers and braving the chill to get your blood moving isn’t really your speed, you have other options.
Hali Shockey, a personal trainer and group fitness instructor at the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center, offered several useful tips on how you might be able to get a good workout in without sacrificing your body to the weather.
“High Intensity Interval Training is very popular right now, and you do it in less time, and you burn more fat because of the way it’s designed,” Shockey explained. “Anybody can do something like that at home.”
For folks that might have issues with mobility or that might not be able to at-home exercises like jumping jacks or running in place, Shockey said that just moving instead of always being sedentary helps.
“Anything is better than nothing,” Shockey said. “Even if you go outside and walk around your yard for 10 minutes just to get some fresh air. Whenever you’re out, take steps. If you have stairs in your house, just go up and down your stairs a few times. Any way you’re moving is good.”
Shockey also noted that social media poses as a useful resource in being well versed in beneficial at-home workouts. She cites Instagram, Youtube and Facebook for outlets where folks can find good ideas for workouts from credible fitness sources.
Accountability is just as important with cold-weather fitness as it is year round, and one of the best ways to hold yourself accountable is through working out with a friend.
“Having someone to hold you accountable really helps, like a gym buddy,” Shockey said. With the increasing popularity of fitness classes, getting your heart rate up with a friend can be fun as well as healthy.
Whether you suffer from seasonal affective disorder or if the cold, dark weather just seems to have you in a fog, Shockey said that exercise might be your golden ticket out of the woods.
“A lot of people suffer with depression and stuff like that through this time of year, and exercise definitely does help,” Shockey said. “Once you do start moving, you feel so much better when you’re done. It makes a big difference. It’s very important to stay aware of how you’re feeling and that exercise does help with endorphins, so that’s a mood enhancer.”
While right now it might seem like a near-impossible feat, pushing through to warmer temperatures and a little bit of sunlight, your fitness routine doesn’t have to freeze. The most important thing to remember, no matter the season, is that taking care of yourself is both a physical and mental undertaking.
“There’s a quote that says, ‘we only have one body to live in, and we have to take care of it.’ If we don’t take care of it, who’s going to?” said Shockey. “When you’re working out, you’re doing something for you. You’re taking care of the home that you live in.”
