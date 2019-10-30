ROMNEY — Toys from the Heart, an annual Romney First United Methodist Church program, is asking for help from the community.
Started by Esther Smallwood 15 years ago with help for 4 or 5 families, Toys from the Heart has grown to help hundreds.
The program supplies toys, books, crafts, games and stuffed animals for ages 1 month through 12 for those families who would otherwise have nothing for Christmas.
The church says it can't do this without the community’s help. They are looking for new or gently used toys that they can refurbish along with all the other items previously listed.
For the older children they ask donors to think outside the box — maybe musical instruments like guitars and keyboards or fishing rods and reels. Financial donations are always welcome.
The money is used to buy the cleaning supplies, batteries and gift items in short supply. Drop off donations at FNB Bank in Romney or Hampshire Square or Romney First United Methodist Church through Dec. 20.
Checks can be made payable to RFUMC and just write “toy house” in the memo line. If you have questions, call the church at 304-822-3023 or Debbie Dunn at 304-359-6642.
