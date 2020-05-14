From Hardy County Health Department: HARDY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
The Hardy County Health Department and Hardy County Office of Emergency Management have confirmed 6 additional positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hardy County, bringing the total count to twenty three. The newly confirmed patients are in quarantine at home, and have been fully cooperative in following proper protocol to protect their neighbors and community. Due to privacy, additional information regarding the persons, area of residence, and travel history will not be disclosed. The Hardy County Health Department has completed the necessary contact tracing to ensure the safety of close contacts and to prevent additional transmission. The increase in confirmed cases is due to the increased testing at Pilgrims Pride and community testing sites. Hardy County also now has five individuals fully recovered, included in the total case count of twenty three
