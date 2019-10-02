The town of Romney will not charge a late fee for water and sewer customers who missed the Sept. 20 payment deadline.
Town Administrator Jessica Szabo said Friday that since bills weren’t mailed by Sept. 1 as usual, the town decided to forgo enforcing the 10-percent late-payment penalty for the month. Bills were delayed because the town changed software and was sending bills in a new format for the first time.
People who paid the 10-percent penalty after Sept. 20 but before the fee was waived will receive a credit on their next bill.
Paw Paw High is one of 24 high schools statewide that the state has recognized for guiding students to college.
The inaugural “Champion of College Access and Success” recognition awards were presented Friday by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission to schools that go the extra mile to help students and their families plan for college.
Schools that were honored participated in three college-planning events during the school year: college application and exploration week, free application for federal student aid completion campaign and a college decision day event.
West Virginia gas prices fell 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.57 Sunday, GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,154 stations showed.
The price was 4.6 cents higher than a month ago, but 33.5 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average fell 1.9 cents in the last week, averaging $2.64 a gallon, up 7 cents in a month, but down 22.4 cents in a year.
