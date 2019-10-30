I have been fortunate to have driven in several countries and throughout all most all of the United States except Alaska.
In the US, if you step off a curb not at an intersection, you had better plan to run for your life. And in some cases that is literally the case. Especially in D.C., New York, Boston or L.A. In those areas you might just get run over. The other problem with D.C. is the couriers on bikes; I was struck on 2 separate occasions.
Now in Canada, drivers were courteous and always willing to give you the go-ahead, much like Winchester was 10 to 15 years ago. With all the transplants from the greater Washington area, Winchester has fallen from one of my most favorite places to drive to more like D.C.: me-first or get-out-of-my-way form of driving.
And yes, I know I’m one of those transplants, but I grew up where you didn’t have to be first, except maybe when you’re on U.S. 50 coming from Winchester and the car in front of you is doing 52 mph and you’re about to get to the 2-lane part of 50. Then I might want to be first going up the hill.
Now, Saipan is an island that is 12 miles long and 5 miles wide and has a maximum speed limit of 40, but most of the roads are 35. In Saipan if someone steps off the curb to cross the road everyone will stop in both directions, turn on their flashers and let you cross.
School buses are given the right-of-way at all times, unlike here, where there are those who will pass a school bus even if the red sign is about to come out.
Now, driving in India is a different story altogether. It’s a country of just less than a third the size of the USA and a population of 3-1/2 times more people. In the populated areas I absolutely guarantee you I will not drive.
I define it as absolute chaos or, to be less politically correct, nuts. I saw one signal light in the time I was there and it was not operational.
Can you imagine an intersection like the one at Jubal Early and Pleasant Valley roads with no light? Add to that 30 motorcycles, 20 bicycles, 5 trucks and a dozen cars along with pedestrians all trying to get through it literally at one time.
Seriously, and everyone vying for right-of-way.
This is not a joke; this is every intersection. Absolute chaos and the driver made it through without hitting anyone. I was so grateful I was sitting in the back seat.
They drive on the opposite side of the road from us and are constantly weaving in and out. Now, I don’t mean like the occasional driver we see weaving in and out of traffic on the highway. We’re talking constantly, even in downtown-type traffic.
And get this: all of the larger vehicles like trucks and buses have painted on the rear “Honk Horn.” At one point we were on a 3-lane road going one way with 5 lines of traffic on it. No joke and they were all jockeying for position. It was like watching the Daytona 500 coming into Turn 4.
I almost forgot, throw in the tractors pulling trailers or wagons with cargo 3 times the size of the trailer. There were as many tractors in some areas as there were cars. and some tractors loaded with people.
And, last but not least, you had the horse-drawn wagons, camel-drawn wagons and the cows. Cows everywhere, and the cows would sometimes just stand in the middle of the road.
The roads are fun. You could be doing 50 mph when all of a sudden everything comes to a screeching halt for a hole in the road as big as a car and everyone is jockeying for the best way around it.
And like I mentioned before, brake lights don’t exist, so when you come to a speed bump (no joke a very, very large speed bump) that just appears randomly on the road and you realize the guy in front is not moving, you better have your seatbelt on because you will be going from 50 to 0 in less then 6.5 seconds.
I was thinking that if someone pulled up behind you in America and honked their horn and flashed their lights at you, you would probably expect to receive the great American “hi” sign and a few matching words to go with it.
Not in India; horns are a way of life. And forget brake lights on vehicles, no way.
The moral of the story is not when in Rome do as the Romans do. No, it is when in India, hire a driver, sit in the back seat and close your eyes. I prayed a lot.
Hope this makes you chuckle and grateful you live in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.