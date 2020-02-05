Hampshire County’s 911 finally gets its say with the authorities about continued outages.
The Public Service Commission has an evidentiary hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 6) at Romney Town Hall.
Starting in the fall of 2018, the county 911 call center has experienced repeated outages. The most notable came when a hit-and-run accident severed the only fiber-optic line into the facility. Since then, local officials have been pushing Frontier to create redundant connections to the 911 center so any line problem can be minimized by coverage being rerouted over its network.
The hearing is open to the public.
* * *
Another big drop came in gas prices last week in West Virginia.
The average price of $2.43 in gasbuddy.com’s Sunday survey was off 5.5 cents from a week earlier and 16.4 cents from a month earlier, but still stood 20.2 cents higher than a year earlier.
The national average of $2.45 fell 4.6 in a week and 13.3 cents in a month, but stands 19.9 cents higher than a year ago. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.