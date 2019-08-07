I am wondering what each of us is choosing to put on our plates – for breakfast, lunch or supper – these summer days?
Are the juices of a wonderfully ripe local peach or plum dripping down our chins while we break our fast; along with local eggs, bacon and home- or locally baked biscuits or rolls with butter made from milk from a local cow?
At this time of year, there is so much abundance – vegetables, fruits – bursting from what, recently, were flowers on trees, plants or vines, that one is bedazzled by the choices for a meal.
Stopping at a farm stand or market, the sweet odor of cantaloupes fills the air where just a short while ago, the perfume of strawberries made one feel weak at the knees and swoon.
All right, I confess, I am a Locavore. Are you one, too? I love going to local sources for my food, from produce to meats and even dairy. Or wines. The viognier grape pf Virginia produces lovely drinkable celebrations of the bounty of the earth.
A Locavore is one who eats, well, local foods. Generally agreed to be within 100 miles of one’s home, the benefits are for both the body and the planet. “Plenty,” by Smith and MacKinnon, has inspired many to follow the “100-mile diet.”
Of course, the authors are lucky enough to live in the Pacific Northwest and are able not only to fish for salmon, but also are able to make their own salt.
There is a simple pleasure in the anticipation of the seasons and their delights. Looking forward to asparagus and then eating it in as many different ways as one can while it lasts is a joy to which simply picking some up in October at the grocery when it has traveled from South America and doesn’t even taste as good cannot compare.
Do we even stop to think about where it came from? Do we just think that, well, we haven’t had asparagus for a while, let’s have that tonight?
Or strawberries.
Have you compared the taste of the local berries to the imported February ones? And you can make a preserve that can then be enjoyed on a cold snowy morning in January, bringing a memory of summer and a promise of its return.
Most locavores allow themselves a limited number of “exotics” that can be bought at the local grocery store. And we cannot do without these stores. At the same time, when you are buying flour, sugar, salt, chocolate, etc., stop to consider if you could encourage local production.
There are growers of winter wheat in the area as well, I think, of barley and oats. What else could be grown here if we only would let the farmers know and then support them with our purchases?
The challenge I find in talking with people about eating locally is that there seems little understanding that this commitment requires not eating something just because we want to (corn in December) and perhaps having to give up some things entirely.
Besides the benefit to the planet of not eating foods that have traveled 3,000 or more miles, there is the need to consider where the food comes from.
For example, I have read that the people in Peru who lived on quinoa for generations cannot afford it anymore because shipping it to the US of A generates a much higher profit margin. When did we get the idea that we can and deserve to have whatever food we want when we want it without any responsibility of the impact of our choices?
Allergies seem to be a major problem for too many people these days. Studies are showing that eating meat from an area with different pollens that ours (i.e., not local) can increase allergies. And even, perhaps, eating wheat that is “not from around here,” can make a negative impact.
Search out other locavores. Make a commitment to support and encourage each other. Maybe have a monthly or even weekly meal together to celebrate what is in season now.
Share information, sources and recipes. I would love to break bread with you! Bon appétit. o
