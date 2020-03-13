West Virginia schools are being closed, Gov. Jim Justice announced this morning.
“We’ll close the schools as long as we have to close the schools,” he said.
The closing takes effect at the close of school today.
The decision came on the heels of Thursday’s announcement to shut down the state basketball tournaments.
Kentucky, Maryland and Ohio have all closed their schools.
The closing includes all extracurricular activities. All sports are postponed until at least April 10. The regional social studies fair that was to be held Saturday at Musselman High School has been postponed too.
The Review will update information as it becomes available.
I can see taking precautions but their carrying this situation way to far
