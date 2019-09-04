Highlands
earnings decline
Review Staff
PETERSBURG — The owner of Capon Valley Bank saw earnings drop 22.3 percent in the 1st half of 2019.
Highlands Bankshares Inc., posted earnings of $1.495 million through the end of June 2019, down $425,000 from the $1.91 million earned during the same period of 2018.
Shareholders received a 45-cent-a-share dividend on Aug. 2.
Total assets on June 30 stood at $417.8 million with liabilities at $363.8 million.
Highlands Bankshares Inc. is the holding company for The Grant County Bank and Capon Valley Bank, which combined operate 12 banking locations in West Virginia and Virginia. o
