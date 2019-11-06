Romney vet Sid Moore served as Seabee for over 2 decades
ROMNEY — Sid Moore, who served as a Seabee for over 2 decades, has been around the block a few times, having experienced earthquakes in Alaska, bone-chilling temperatures at the South Pole and even working for his own father, who was a Seabee himself.
“I spent 3 and a half years in college and decided I’d had enough of that,” Moore explained. “I wanted to be a Seabee like [Dad] was.”
Moore has been stationed all around the world, and at some points, even at the same station as his father. They were both stationed in Cuba at the same time, and then again in Annapolis, Md.
“What I didn’t know at the time I got my orders was that Dad had been transferred but those orders got canceled. He ended up going to Annapolis, and I ended up working for him at the CBU [Construction Battalion Unit]. Directly for him,” Moore explained. “Those were the back-to-back places that I ended up in the same place he was.”
Moore’s role as a Seabee moved him from place to place, from islands in the Indian Ocean to Spain to Puerto Rico. Then, after a yearlong screening process, Moore was cleared to go to the South Pole.
“The first 6 months you’re down there, people fly in and out, but for the next 6, you’re isolated. No planes fly in or out, because they can’t,” Moore said. “It’s winter, and there’s roughly 75 people down there in the wintertime. Coldest temperature down there was -85 degrees.”
While Moore was in Antarctica, he communicated with his now-wife Linda through radio, and when he returned after 13 months, he married her.
After his time in Antarctica, Moore was stationed back in Annapolis. This time, he had the job that his father had when he was there.
“I knew what I was getting into,” Moore said. “By that time, I had made the same rank that he was when he was there, which was Chief E-7.”
Moore’s next placement was in Adak, Alaska, out in the Aleutian Islands.
“When we first got there, there was really nothing there,” Moore said. “For me, the best thing was Sunday football. The 1:00 games were at 9 in the morning, and we had our afternoons free.”
The cold didn't bother Moore, but it was harder for Linda and their child to adapt, and the 7.73 earthquake that occurred when they were in Adak didn’t help things.
“Everyone thought, ‘oh my God, buildings are going to fall,’ but none of that happened. It was one of those sounds-bad-but-wasn’t-too-bad things,’ Moore recounted. “We got phone calls from CBS, NBC, ABC. It was neat to get the phone calls.”
After another year, Moore decided it was time to move again, and after waiting a year to get the proper clearance, he was cleared to work at Camp David.
“This was after President Reagan got shot, and I was there for the last year of his presidency and the first years of Bush Sr.’s presidency,” said Moore. “It ended up being my favorite duty station.”
As a carpenter with the Seabees, Moore said that he liked the easy access to the tools he needed while he was at Camp David.
“All you had to do was ask for it, and you got it.” Moore said.
One of the other reasons that Moore enjoyed his time at Camp David was because of the company. In his time stationed there, he met 3 presidents: Reagan, Bush Sr. and the younger Bush, who wasn’t yet president but would go on to be.
“The Reagans were very nice,” Moore acknowledged. “The older Bush, you’d never even know he was president, he was so laid back and relaxed and nice. I just loved to work there.”
According to Moore, Bush was a big outdoorsman and “a horseshoe fanatic.”
“We put a set of horseshoe pits up there and they were unreal,” Moore said. “After that, they put a set of horseshoe pits at the White House. The scoreboard we built and designed was 2-of-a-kind: one at Camp David and one at my house hanging on my wall.”
After a few more years and a couple more duty stations, Moore retired from the military after serving for 26 years.
