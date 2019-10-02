Rich Rogers wants your muskrat.
Or at least its liver.
The longtime wildlife biologist in the Romney Division of Natural Resources office is heading a DNR study of the possible effects of blue-green algae on the muskrat population in the region.
He needs 100 samples to study over a 2-year span and 6 months into it, he has 23.
“If you have a muskrat problem, call me so we can come and trap them,” Rogers said last week. “If you’re a trapper, call me and we’ll take the carcasses.”
The number at the Romney DNR office is 304-822-3551.
Muskrats are dying off, not just here, but in the entire eastern United States.
“Something in the habitat is contributing to the decline,” Rogers said, “and we’re guessing it’s something in the quality of the habitats.”
Blue-green algae – the scholarly name is cyanobacteria – has been a scourge wherever it grows, choking out more beneficial algae and producing toxins that kill animals that feed on it.
Cyanobacteria are the likely cause of massive fish kills that plagued the South Branch in the first decade of the century.
Rogers’ study will determine if the cyanobacteria are present in the muskrats.
“We may be able to eliminate one source of mortality by seeing if it’s present or not,” he said.
His focus is the South Branch basin, but he’ll take muskrats from Potomac tributaries like the North River and Cacapon.
“Anyone concerned about muskrats, trapping or wetland health, please participate,” Rogers urged. o
