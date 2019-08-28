CHARLESTON — The state Department of Transportation has released an interactive, web-based map that shows every road project going on across the entire state.
The map also provides real-time statistics on how much road work has been completed across a variety of categories, including Gov. Jim Justice’s secondary roads maintenance initiative and Roads to Prosperity program.
The map is debuting as attention remains focused on efforts to improve West Virginia’s roads. Multiple counties — particularly Preston, Hancock and Marshall — have declared emergencies over their road conditions.
The map may be viewed at the Department of Transportation’s website.
“This interactive website allows everyone who’s interested to see what’s been done and what will be done, before the end of the year,” Transportation Secretary Byrd White said. “It’s pretty remarkable.”
The map shows all road projects for the year 2019; including projects that are currently underway, ones that are about to be started and ones that have already been completed.
“This is a more comprehensive mapping tool than the public has ever had access to before,” stated Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston, who appeared Thursday on MetroNews’ “Talkline.”
People who use the interactive map are able to search their location by typing in a specific address.
Users are also able to search by city, county or Division of Highways district to pinpoint any area they would like to observe on the map. Users can also zoom and drag the map to adjust their view.
Any road that is color-coded means that road is either scheduled for future work, work is already underway, or work has already been completed in that location.
Users may see details about any specific project just by clicking on any color-coded section of road. An information box will pop up with more information about the associated project.
Some roads may have more than one project happening and are marked with more than one color. Users are able to see the different types of work on these types of roads by clicking arrows within the information box to cycle through projects.
Users are also able to use tabs along the top of the webpage to filter searches for specific types of road projects.
Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, has been active in her district with road maintenance issues. She described the interactive map as helpful.
“I am impressed with the map and the effort DOH has made to share information and be transparent about the work they have planned and what is being completed,” Zukoff stated in response to a MetroNews question.
Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom, who has also been deeply involved with local roads issues, praised the mapping effort but said it’s still not clear what constitutes completed work.
“I’m pleased that it’s interactive,” he said. “But where the breakdown has been in the past is, what have they actually accomplished?”
With more information, Bloom said, information technology employees with Monongalia County government would be willing to lend their own expertise to provide more clarity for the interactive mapping.
Much of Bloom’s activity has been with the North Central West Virginia Roads Caucus. He said that group has not seen eye-to-eye with Highways officials about progress.
“What is meant by ‘completed’ — or what they say is completed and we say is half-assed?” he asked.
Bloom described overall progress on local roads, but said that started from near zero.
“You’ve cleaned the wound but you haven’t gotten the infection yet,” he said. “What has been completed and what is your definition of actually completing the road? That’s what we have been asking all along.”
Wriston, in his comments about the interactive map, said it will be a useful tool for citizens to assess progress.
“This is going to be the go-to, complete tool for people to use to know when roads in their area will be fixed,” Wriston stated. “There is so much information here it’s really hard to believe.”
