An Augusta man has been jailed on terrorist threat charges after he told police he had COVID-19 during a traffic stop Friday night.
Shawn Sieben, 42, was in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail Tuesday morning, held on a $10,012 bond after having 2 different medical claims disproved.
Sieben was pulled over just before 10:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. 50 in Augusta. State Trooper A.M. Kerns said Sieben’s westbound Chevrolet Colorado pickup was speeding.
As he got out of the truck, Sieben began yelling “I’ve got the virus” at Trooper Kerns.
Kerns repeatedly told Siebens to get back in the truck, but the Augusta man refused and kept claiming he had coronavirus and was on his way to the hospital.
Kerns instructed Sieben to stay 6 feet away from him, but Sieben kept approaching, the police report says.
When paramedics arrived from Augusta and the county, they said Sieben showed no symptoms of COVID-19.
That’s when the Augusta man switched to a complaint that he had chest pains and Kerns took him to Hampshire Memorial Hospital, where doctors found no medical complications.
Sieben was then arrested and taken to jail pending arraignment by the Hampshire County Magistrate for the charge of Terroristic Threats, a felony that carries a fine of $5,000 to $25,000 and a prison term of 1 to 3 years.
