Even without mandatory testing, more cases of Chronic Wasting Disease have been reported in Hampshire County, long the epicenter of the deer affliction in West Virginia.
Of 716 samples tested from last fall’s buck season, 22 cases of CWD were detected. Eight were from Hampshire. All the samples were taken in the 1st 2 days of the season. Testing was mandatory this year in Berkeley, Morgan and Mineral counties, but voluntary in Hampshire,
There were 6 CWD cases in Berkeley, 5 in Morgan and 3 in Mineral.
“The number of participants was way down,” DNR Wildlife Biologist Rich Rogers pointed out. “The prevalence is spreading.”
The number of new cases was down from 2018, but then, Wildlife Biologist Jim Crum in Elkins noted, so was the number of bucks killed.
All samples were sent to the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, which is one of fewer than 30 labs across the country certified to perform CWD testing, Crum said.
CWD is an infectious, degenerative disease found in the animal family that includes elk, deer and moose.
The disease has been found in some areas of Canada and the United States. The 1st case in West Virginia was detected 15 years ago after an automobile accident.
DNR set up an initial containment area in north-central Hampshire County that has since grown to include basically the entire Eastern Panhandle.
CWD-infected deer generally don’t display symptoms for 18 to 24 months.
Symptoms include drastic weight loss, stumbling and lack of coordination.
Although the disease causes the infected animal’s brain cells to die, which leads to its death, CWD has not been found to infect humans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.