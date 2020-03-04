I’d like to take a minute to introduce myself to each and every one of you. I am the new Group Editor and Publisher for the Hampshire Review and the Spirit of Jefferson newspapers. My first day on the job was Monday.
I can’t say enough how excited I am to be here and start working with each and every one of you, and, at the same time, continue the rich tradition these newspapers possess.
There is an old adage that change is a good thing. I truly believe stepping into this role and this community is a great one.
Our readers and advertisers are the backbone of what we do. I am committed to providing you the best reader and advertising experience that we can, and at the same time bring you the stories of the people living in the community.
We have a great team in place at the newspapers, and we are committed to bringing you quality reporting to keep you informed and presenting the news in a manner where you can make up your own mind.
I moved to Romney last Friday, and, no I did not bring that spell of cold weather with me. Being from the North, you would think I am used to the frigid temperatures and snow, but I prefer the warmth of the morning and midday sun.
In the time I have been here I have been out exploring the area and talking to as many people as I could. Surely, some of you wondered who this stranger with the funny accent is and what is he doing here.
Well, I am here to learn everything there is to know about the workings of Romney and Hampshire County. I am here to be a productive member of the community, and I am here because I firmly believe this is where I am supposed to be at this point in my life.
I have an extensive background in newspapers. I began my career during my senior year in high school when I worked as a correspondent in the sports department of my hometown newspaper.
From there, I worked at small and large newspapers in Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky and Texas. At each one of those stops I learned lessons that have formed my philosophy of what a newspaper should be.
I look forward to the stories we are going to tell. I look forward to working with our customers, new and old, and I look forward to hearing from all of you about the great things we are going and the things we could do better.
I am excited to get started, and I hope you are too.
Brent Addleman is Group Editor and Publisher of the Hampshire Review and Spirit of Jefferson. Email him at brent@hampshirereview.com.
