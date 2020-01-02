Newlyweds provide needed support to children’s homes
When it comes to wedding gifts, many newlyweds are focused on their future and what they need to begin their life together. Logan Mantz of Capon Bridge and his wife Justine were no different, but instead of receiving toasters and blenders through their registry, they raised funds for a cause that touched their hearts.
Logan and Justine were married in Springfield in June, and instead of having a traditional gift registry, they opted to ask for monetary donations to be sent to children’s homes in Webster and Mineral Counties.
“We both have huge families,” Logan explained. “We both come from areas of West Virginia that have been hit hard over the last few years. There’s just a huge, huge need.”
Justine said that her mother tutored at the children’s home in Webster, and that helped the couple understand the seriousness of the family situation in the state.
They cited the opioid crisis as one of the core issues when it comes to family services in West Virginia.
“Since the opioid crisis picked up, kids are being born into homes left and right,” Logan said, “and they can’t take care of them. The crisis has increased pressure on an already stressed system.”
West Virginia Public Broadcasting said that the state has the highest rate in the country for the number of children who are removed from their homes and put into state care, according to an October program.
“It’s not just that kids are being born into homes suffering from addiction,” Justine added. “But all of the close family members, grandparents, aunts, uncles, are all suffering too.”
The couple said that when they got married, they wanted to do something that could make a difference,
“It really stuck out to us as we were starting out in the world together,” Logan said. “We wanted to start on a positive note.”
The newlyweds called the sense of community around here “intense,” and said that while there are some “really cool people” who volunteer their time and resources to children’s homes, there is always a need for help, monetary or otherwise, and it was an easy decision to make to give to such a worthy cause.
“That’s the way we grew up, you know?” Logan explained. “We waved at everyone on the road, and we never thought twice about it. It’s just second nature for all of us. We wanted to start our marriage doing something good, and so we focused on the need.”
The children’s homes that received the aid from the newlyweds were Burlington United Methodist Family Services in Keyser (539 New Creek Highway, Keyser, WV 26726) and Faltis Children’s Shelter in Summersville (477 Scenic Highway, Summersville, WV 26651), and help for these homes is always appreciated.
“The truth is that both of these facilities do great work for the children in the state who need it the most, regardless of whether they’ve been affected by the opioid crisis,” Logan said. “They really deserve all the support we can give them.”
